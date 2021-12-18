Home teams in CAPS:

New England Patriots (+2.5) over INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Frankly I’m not in tune with a world where these teams should be power-rated this evenly. Even the Colts’ home-field advantage should be a bit lower — as they’ve lost to the Rams, Titans and Buccaneers there already. The Patriots have won and covered seven in a row, and this Bill Belichick bunch has been ready for all comers and all conditions.