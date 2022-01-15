The Bills and Patriots delivered a memorable matchup the last time these teams faced off in Buffalo.

The Patriots asked rookie quarterback Mac Jones to attempt just three passes, and it worked out well in the blizzard, as New England rushed 46 times for 222 yards to come away with a 14-10 win against Buffalo.

But Buffalo had its revenge in Foxborough, racking up 33 points to beat the Patriots 33-21.

The two teams are looking to settle the tiebreaker in their AFC East rivalry this season with the rematch set to take place in Highmark Stadium. They were both among the best defenses in the NFL: Buffalo has the highest-ranked scoring defense (17 points per game) and total defense (272.8 yards per game), with New England ranking second and fourth in the two categories, respectively, with 310.8 yards and 17.8 points allowed per game.

On offense, Josh Allen helped lead the Bills to the third-most points scored this season (28.4 ppg) and the fifth-most yards (381.9 ypg). New England (27.2 ypg, 353.4 ppg_ ranked sixth and 15th in points scored and total yards, respectively.

Patriots vs. Bills score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Patriots 0 – – – – Bills 14 – – – –

Patriots vs. Bills live updates, highlights from NFL playoffs

8:59 p.m.: Singletary cuts through the left for a gain of three as he’s able to pick up the first down at the Bills’ 31.

8:54 p.m.: Damien Harris nearly reaches the first-down marker, but he couldn’t quite break it outside, and the Patriots are forced to punt. Hyde calls for the fair catch at the Bills’ 19.

End First Quarter

8:48 p.m.: On this kickoff, the Patriots will take the touchback and take the ball at their own 25 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.

8:44 p.m. Bills scoring play: The Knox-Allen connection continues to be strong in this one. Knox hauls in the 11-yard grab in the end zone on a laser from Allen as the Bills capitalize on the turnover. Bills lead 14-0.

8:44 p.m.: Allen just barrels up the middle for five yards to convert on another third-down try for Buffalo.

8:41 p.m.: Isaiah McKenzie makes an impressive leaping grab to pick up 19 yards and move Buffalo up to the Pats’ 22.

8:40 p.m.: Singletary gives Buffalo their second third-down conversion of the day, rushing for a six-yard pickup to move up to New England’s 41.

8:38 p.m.: Allen finds Knox wide open down the field for a 24-yard gain on the first play of the drive.

8:34 p.m.: Jones tries to find Nelson Agholor in the end zone, but he is picked off on a diving attempt by Micah Hyde, who slides out of bounds for a touchback. Bills will take over at their own 20.

8:34 p.m.: And now Jones shows that he too can make plays with his legs. He escapes pressure in the pocket and scrambles 16 yards up the right side to convert on another 3rd-and-long.

8:31 p.m.: Jones escapes a sack, and uses his mobility to extend the play before finding Hunter Henry at the 50-yard line for a 30-yard completion.

8:29 p.m.: Mac Jones has attempted a pass. This one goes out nine yards to Kendrick Bourne to give the Patriots a first down.

8:27 p.m.: Patriots kick-returner Gunner Olszewski takes the ball out of the end zone, but gets to only the 13 on the return.

8:22 p.m. Bills scoring play: This time, Allen uses his feet to roll out of the pocket, avoid a sack and float a pass up to tight end Dawson Knox, who was able to leap up and haul in the pass to open the scoring for the Bills. Bills lead 7-0.

8:21 p.m.: Allen again gashing New England’s defense with his legs. He rushes out to the right for a 15-yard gain to make it a 1st-and-goal from the New England 9.

8:18 p.m.: Josh Allen shows off the wheels, rushing for 26 yards out to the New England 31.

8:17 p.m.: Devin Singletary is able to fight across the marker for a gain of four to give the Bills the early first down.

8:15 p.m.: The Bills receive the opening kickoff, and will start at their own 30.

Patriots vs. Bills start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15

Saturday, Jan. 15 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET.

The NFL’s second wild-card game on Saturday will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

