Patriots trade N’Keal Harry to Bears for seventh-round draft pick

The New England Patriots and wide receiver N’Keal Harry are finally parting ways. He is being traded to the Chicago Bears, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots are receiving a 2024 seventh-round pick in return.

Harry was the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2019. Drafted No. 32 overall, he never found his groove in New England. He played in only seven games his rookie season, starting just five and catching 12 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. His sophomore season was arguably worse, with 14 appearances, including nine starts, and 33 catches for 309 yards.

After his 2020 campaign, Harry requested a trade from the Patriots which never came to fruition.

Last season, Harry played in 12 games and caught just 12 balls for 184 yards. His fifth-year option was declined in the spring, and the Patriots traded for DeVante Parker soon after, basically signaling the end of Harry’s time in New England.

N’Keal Harry catches a pass during the Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium in June. Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

Harry now hopes to catch on in Chicago, where Justin Fields is entrenched as the starter. He joins an underwhelming receiving corps of Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle and Darnell Mooney.