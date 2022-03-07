Patriots releasing Kyle Van Noy, eyeing Robby Anderson

New England is parting ways with a longtime Patriot.

The organization has released linebacker Kyle Van Noy, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday, a year after rejoining the team following a one-season stint in Miami.

Van Noy was set to be a $7.4 million hit against the cap for 2022, per Over the Cap. With his release, the Patriots clear $4.9 million in cap space with $2.4 million in dead money.

Kyle Van Noy has reportedly been released by the Patriots Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The linebacker rejoined the Patriots in March 2021 after a one-season stint with the Dolphins Boston Globe/Getty Images

He can sign with another team immediately.

Originally drafted No. 40 overall by the Lions in 2014, Van Noy was traded to the Patriots in 2016 and played for New England through the 2019 season. He signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2020, but was released a year later.

Van Noy finished the 2021 season with 66 tackles, five sacks, and an interception. He will turn 31 later this month.

While the Patriots move on from one veteran, they also appear to be setting their sights on a familiar face.

Panthers receiver Robby Anderson is also reportedly drawing interest from the Patriots Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, New England called the Panthers about wide receiver Robby Anderson, who spent the first four seasons of his career as a Jet. He signed a two-year deal with Carolina in April 2020 for $20 million.

This isn’t the first time the Patriots have eyed up Anderson, who finished his sixth NFL season with 53 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns. In November, Anderson revealed how Patriots coach Bill Belichick tried to lure him to New England.

“Last year when I was in free agency, when he tried to get me to sign there, he was like ‘I’m tired of scheming against you. I’m tired of going against you,’” Anderson said, per USA Today.

Well, if at first you don’t succeed, in the Patriots’ case, try again.