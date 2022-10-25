Patriots’ QB controversy took a turn for the worse in Bears disaster

Mac Jones’ return was a mess and Zappe Hour was shut down after a couple of shots.

The Patriots’ quarterback controversy took a turn for the worse on Monday night as New England was dominated 33-14 by the Bears.

Jones struggled in his return from a severe high ankle sprain. The Patriots went three-and-out, three-and-out and interception in his three possessions before the former Alabama star was pulled for rookie Bailey Zappe.

“I definitely wanted to play better and I’ve just got to do better at my job,” Jones said. “That’s all it comes down to and that’s all I can control and, honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets and that’s what I’m already focused on. I’m going to put my best foot forward. I’ve been in this situation before and I’m just going to try to help the team, and whatever my role is, I’ll be ready and I’ll give it 100 percent.”

Zappe — with the Foxborough crowd chanting his name — lit a fire under the Patriots, immediately leading them on back-to-back touchdown drives to turn a 10-0 deficit into a four-point lead against a Bears team that was in shambles heading into the game.

Mac Jones during the Patriots’ loss to the Bears on Oct. 24, 2022. Getty Images

Butt after opening 4-for-4 for 97 yards and a touchdown, the Patriots’ offense stalled the rest of the night. Zappe went 10-of-18 for 88 yards with two interceptions following that jumpstart.

“About the same time as you all did,” Zappe said, asked when he learned he was going into the game. “I prepare like I have every other week, like I was one play away. It’s the same thing I’m going to do this week.”

At halftime, Patriots coach Bill Belichick told ESPN that Jones would likely return to the game, but he remained on the sidelines. That was either fruitless deception or a sign of just how murky this situation is for the Hall of Fame coach. Belichick said after the game that Jones would have returned to the game if the score had been closer.

Bailey Zappe throws a pass against the Bears. Getty Images

Belichick, unsurprisingly, offered little insight into what his plans will be at quarterback Sunday against the 5-2 Jets.

“We just finished the game,” Belichick said when asked about who would start.

New England will enter the Jets matchup at 3-4 and the only AFC East team under .500.

Jones was the toast of Boston when he led the team to the playoffs as a rookie last year, the unquestioned starter after Cam Newton was surprisingly released before the season started. On Monday night, the crowd was delighted as he was benched.

Mac Jones (left) and Bailey Zappe before the game. AP

“That’s the NFL for you. It’s a fast-changing business,” receiver Jakobi Meyers told reporters. “It’s tough, as a man, to see someone who works so hard get that kind of treatment.”