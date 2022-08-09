Patriots’ new-look offense continues to be ‘distressingly bad’ at training camp

The New England Patriots’ offense has certainly turned heads this training camp, though not for the right reasons.

Monday’s practice saw more of the same struggles that have plagued the Mac Jones-led unit throughout the offseason – and per reports, it was perhaps rock bottom for Matt Patricia’s new-look offense.

Jones excelled in the first portion of the 7-on-7s practice, utilizing a no-huddle tempo to keep the defenders off balanced and on their toes. The 23-year-old quarterback ended the drive with a 50-50 jump ball to offseason addition DeVante Parker, who reeled in the pass over Jonathan Jones for the touchdown.

Things quickly went awry, however, after the offensive line unit trudged onto the field to partake in 11-on-11s.

The first offensive snap was called back for a false start by offensive tackle Trent Brown, and was then followed by running back Damien Harris getting blown up at the line of scrimmage, per Pro Football Talk. Jones was unable to find wide receiver Nelson Agholor on the next play, with the pair having a slight miscommunication on the route. Another run stuff at the line and throwaway on play-action ensued before the Patriots completed their first pass – a dump off to Tyquan Thornton – of the drill.

Things quickly went awry at Monday’s practice after the offensive line unit trudged onto the field to partake in 11-on-11s. Getty Images

Jones was “sacked” twice in the first two drives of 11-on-11s and was additionally forced to improvise on several downs that were almost immediately blown up by the defense. Those in attendance were not impressed by the sloppy showing.

“Patriots No. 1 offense today has been distressingly bad,” NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran tweeted. “Run stuffs. Aborted plays. Would-be sacks. Distress lobs into traffic just to get ball out. Beginning to feel it’s less the new offense and more the post-(Dante Scarnecchia) cycle of OL coaches. They are perpetually overwhelmed.”

“Offense looks broken,” NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry added. “Can’t protect. Losing 1-on-1s. Blitzes getting through. No run game. Miscommunication on routes.”

Jones was “sacked” twice in the first two drives of 11-on-11s and was additionally forced to improvise on several downs that were almost immediately blown up by the defense. Getty

The Patriots are clearly feeling the absence of Scarnecchia, their veteran offensive line coach, and Josh McDaniels, their longtime offensive coordinator who left New England this offseason to become the head coach of the Raiders. Right now, former defensive coordinator and Lions head coach Matt Patricia is in charge of the offense, though he doesn’t have the official offensive coordinator title.

As struggles continue to mount, tensions are beginning to rise. When the lackluster practice finally came to a close, veteran center David Andrews conducted a fiery offense-only huddle at midfield. Following the meeting, he spoke with media to stress the importance of righting the ship.

“We’ve got to go in and correct it tomorrow and come out here and have a better day,” Andrews said. “It’s just part of it. It’s ups and downs of training camp. Got to go in and learn from it, see what we can do better and like I said, come out here tomorrow. Can’t let today or any day derail anything in the future. That’s just how it goes. Wins, losses, you’ve just got to stay steady. Can’t go up and down.”