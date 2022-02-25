Patriots’ Mac Jones preparing for Year 2 with less ice cream

Tom Brady pushed performance science to new levels in New England. His heir to the Patriots quarterback throne is following at least one basic tenet of the TB12 method.

Mac Jones introduced a drastic change into his diet ahead of his second year in the league: cutting back on ice cream.

“I like ice cream too much, like a lot of people,” the quarterback joked to Patriots.com. “[I want to] just limit it and then try and eat healthy, like we do at the Patriots; every day [they] give us great food. I just got to talk to Ted [Harper], our nutritionist, and make sure we’re on the same page.”

We’re going to go ahead and guess the team nutritionist is on board with Jones’ plan.

After an impressive rookie season, in which Jones led New England back to the postseason, he’s made a commitment to cleaning up his diet in order to become a better quarterback.

“There’s a lot that’s gonna go into it before next season even starts,” Jones said, per MassLive. “That’s the important part, attacking that, and then hopefully a lot of big changes will come, with whether it’s mechanics or the playbook. I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over, how I want to do it.”

Mac Jones said he was cutting down on his ice cream consumption as he preps for the 2022 season. Getty Images

After a year of limbo following Brady’s exit to Tampa Bay, the Patriots seem to have found their new franchise quarterback in Jones. The 23-year-old threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Now he’ll need to follow it up by getting better in Year 2.

“I think back to my freshman year at Alabama, you’re just kind of figuring everything out and then you get older and you’re just more experienced,” Jones said. “Everything: The media, the games, everything. I think that’s the fun part about everything in the offseason. You get a second to just catch your breath and figure everything out.

Jones’ predecessor, Tom Brady, has been known for his strict diet. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“This has definitely been the longest year. It’s been like almost two years of football. I love football. I love to keep going as best I can but it’s always good to step away and evaluate what you can get better at, too.”