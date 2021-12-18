Neither Kyle Dugger nor Michael Pittman Jr. will finish the Patriots-Colts game on Saturday night. The two players were ejected following a third-quarter skirmish that left Pittman at the bottom of a pile without his helmet.

The mini-brawl came after a 7-yard run by the Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. Pittman came downfield late with his helmet loose and tried to block Dugger. The Patriots defensive back took exception to Pittman’s block, for some reason, and threw an open hand into the face of the Colts wide receiver. Pittman was then shoved to the ground from behind by New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Dugger finished the play by ripping Pittman’s helmet off and throwing Pittman to the ground, which drew the attention of several Colts, who came to Pittman’s defense.

There was plenty of pushing and shoving in the pile, and an official even fell to the ground at one point. The action drew flags, and referee Carl Cheffers ejected both Dugger and Pittman once things calmed down. Van Noy was spared despite his shove.

Pittman was not happy with his ejection. He got into the face of officials before he was ushered to the sideline by his teammates. Dugger, meanwhile, knew he had done wrong and trotted back to the Patriots’ locker room with New England staffers.

The skirmish seemed to energize the Patriots, who tackled Taylor for a loss on the next play to force a field goal attempt. Michael Badgley missed the 49-yard try; the Patriots responded with a 61-yard touchdown drive to narrow the Colts’ lead to 20-7.

