Patriots ‘investigated’ adding veteran QB as Mac Jones rumors swirl

It appears the Patriots are in the market for another quarterback.

New England brass has “investigated” adding a veteran quarterback following the release of longtime backup Brian Hoyer, according to a new report, as trade rumors about Mac Jones, continue to swirl.

“The Patriots have at least investigated bringing in a veteran QB to add to their young room,” NFL reporter Mike Giardi said Thursday.

Hoyer, a 14-year veteran, spent the past three seasons in New England, where he worked alongside Jones, the franchise’s 2021 first-round pick, and Bailey Zappe, who was a rookie in 2022.

The 37-year-old Hoyer signed a two-year deal with the Raiders on Tuesday, reuniting him with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Although Hoyer had been a longtime staple in New England, it appears he — much like Jones — took issue with the team’s offense last season when Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were at the helm.

“Brian Hoyer was not sold on what was going on last year, and I think he let that be known that Mac was up against it on a weekly basis. And I think that’s a large portion of why Hoyer’s not here,” longtime Patriots reporter Tom E. Curran said last week on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show.





Quarterback Brian Hoyer on the sidelines during a Patriots game in October 2021. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images





Brian Hoyer chats with fellow quarterback Mac Jones. Boston Globe via Getty Images

“The Patriots would tell you otherwise, but they’re paying him $1.4 million to not be here and not be part of the system.”

Giardi offered a similar sentiment Thursday in his report, tweeting, “Could have had Hoyer back it seems, but he too had issues with the offensive setup in 2022-23, just as [wide receiver] Jakobi Meyers, Mac and others did.”

The 24-year-old Jones “really pissed Bill Belichick off” when he sought help outside of the organization amid the team’s offensive struggles, Curran also alleged.





Patriots quarterback Mac Jones warms up before a game in November 2022. Getty Images

Belichick did not commit to Jones as the Patriots’ starter when speaking at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix last week.

Allegations of discord between the two only continued this week, with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reporting that the longtime Patriots coach has shopped Jones to multiple teams this offseason.

Albert Breer of The MMQB and NBC Sports Boston confirmed Thursday that Jones “came up in trade discussions with a couple teams.”

The Buccaneers, Commanders, Raiders and Texans were referenced as potential landing spots in Florio’s report.





Mac Jones (10) speaks with Patriots coaches Matt Patricia (left) and Joe Judge (center) during a game in December 2022. Getty Images

Jones had an impressive rookie season with the Patriots, throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions through 17 regular season games.

He also earned a Pro Bowl nod as the Patriots earned a wild-card spot.

His production dipped in Year 2, when he played in 14 regular season games and sustained an ankle injury in September, recording 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Patriots have since made coaching changes, adding former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien to their staff in January.