Patriot League Tournament 2022 Odds & Betting Promo Codes

Commercial content. 21+.



If you want to get in on betting on the Patriot League tournament, why not take advantage of some great offers to help boost your bets? The New York Post gives you the best bonuses and offers from the best betting sites, with games coming thick and fast.

Remember: Bettors in New York are unable to place any bets on college teams from New York, or any College Basketball games taking place in the state of New York.

<br />

<br />

<br />

<br />

<br />

<br />

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Patriot League Tournament: The Analysis

Top-seeded Colgate is the reigning two-time conference champion. They are the favorites for the tournament, despite totaling 11 losses during the regular season.

Colgate defeated Loyola Maryland 85-72 in the conference final last year. The Raiders have captured four conference tournament crowns, although they still trail Bucknell and Holy Cross in that department, with both programs capturing six championships each.

The Navy Midshipmen have earned their ever highest conference seed under Ed DeChillis, and their 12 Patriot League victories match their most with the veteran coach in the first seat. Seeded No #2, there’s a lot of expectation surrounding this Navy team.

Boston University is the only team to beat Colgate in the league tournament since 2018, winning the 2020 championship game in upstate New York.

The Terriers never got the chance to dance as the NCAA’s were cancelled, but the core of that team, including likely player of the year Suk Mathon, remain in the program.

Patriot League Tournament Odds



Odds courtesy of FanDuel. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Colgate -210 Navy +550 Boston University +550 Loyola MD +1800 Army +2700 Lehigh +2700 Bucknell +10000 American +15000



Patriot League Tournament History

Colgate has dominated the Patriot League Tournament in recent history, making the championship game every year for the past four years. They still have work to do to become the most successful Patriot League Tournament team.

Bucknell and Holy Cross both have six tournament championship wins, with Colgate two behind on four.

Army and Loyola Maryland are the only two teams never to have won the Patriot League Tournament.

In 2012, Lehigh shocked the world by upsetting No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament. Their fairytale journey fell short at the round of 32, losing to Xavier.

Bucknell held the highest seed for a Patriot League side in 2006, where they were seeded eight. Memphis brought the Bison back down to earth with a 16 point victory.