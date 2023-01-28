Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati mayor’s viral taunt about Chiefs star

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, fired back at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval’s “embarrassing” comments Thursday.

Pureval, who stated in an official city proclamation Patrick Mahomes is winless against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, bizarrely requested Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm whether he is Patrick’s father.

“WEAK & embarrassing,” Brittany said in response to the mayor’s post.

The post has been viewed over 2.2 million times as of early Saturday morning, a day prior to the AFC championship rematch between Patrick’s Chiefs and Burrow’s Bengals.

“I hear the mayor of Cincinnati has tried to bring some smoke that’s weak as hell,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “No need to respond. KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings. See them Sunday.”

Fans of both franchises bashed the proclamation, calling the trash talk “cringe.”





Brittany rushed to her husband’s defense following the Cincinnati mayor’s comment. Instagram/@brittanylynne

“This wasn’t funny it was just embarrassingly cringe,” one person tweeted.

“@Chiefs #Chiefs please rest assured that nobody in Ohio thinks this is funny or needed. Good Lord. I don’t blame you for hating us even more after this but please understand real fans don’t do ridiculous things like this,” another commented under the Mayor’s post.





The official proclamation by the City of Cincinnati. Twitter / @AftabPureval

“I can’t stand the @Bengals fans. PLEASE spray champagne all over them from your suite. Most of the Bengal fans have never even tasted champagne and could never afford it,” another person tweeted, in reference to Brittany’s past actions during the Chiefs’ thrilling AFC Divisional Round win against the Bills in 2022.

After receiving enormous scrutiny, Pureval issued an apology to Bengals fans.

“My competitive juices and love for Cincy got the best of me,” Pureval said. “My bad. Staying hungry and humble. See you Sunday. Who Dey baby!”





Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes hug each other after the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Jan. 30, 2022. Getty Images

The Chiefs are hosting their fifth consecutive AFC championship game and are 2-2 in their last four conference title games.

Last year, the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in a nail-biting overtime win, which clinched their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

The highly anticipated rematch of last year’s AFC title game will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.