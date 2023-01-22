Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany ‘proud’ of Chiefs QB after injury

Brittany Matthews is showing support for her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Jaguars, which included an injury scare.

A short time after Kansas City punched its ticket to the AFC Championship game following a 27-20 victory against Jacksonville, the 27-year-old Matthews took to Instagram, where she posted a sweet game-day snap with Mahomes, also 27.

“Proud,” Matthews captioned the photo, which featured the pair sharing a kiss on the sidelines.

Brittany Matthews kisses Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Jan. 21, 2023. Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews, here with Patrick Mahomes and daughter Sterling, has supported the Chiefs throughout the season. Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes appeared to injure his ankle after throwing a pass. At the time, Jaguars outside linebacker Arden Key fell on the quarterback’s lower-leg area from behind.

Although Mahomes briefly exited the game, which saw backup quarterback Chad Henne orchestrate a 98-yard touchdown drive, the Chiefs’ superstar returned for the second half, completing 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the divisional-round showdown.

“It’s a credit to the team I have around me, the coaches around me and the organization in general,” Mahomes said postgame. “We try to do whatever we can to be in this position, to get to the AFC championship game and find a way to the Super Bowl.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw against the Jaguars on Jan. 21, 2023. Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars on Jan. 21, 2023. Getty Images

Mahomes, whose Chiefs will face the winner of Sunday’s Bengals-Bills contest in next week’s conference championship, suffered a high-ankle sprain, an MRI reportedly showed Sunday.

“It feels better than I thought it was going to be now,” Mahomes said Saturday after the game, per ESPN. “Obviously, I have a lot of adrenaline going right now, so we’ll see how it feels. But I’ll hop right in the treatment and try to do whatever I can to be as close to 100 percent by next week.”

When the Chiefs do take the field again — whether in Kansas City or the neutral site in Atlanta — expect Matthews to be cheering on Mahomes nearby.

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes in February 2022.

High-school sweethearts, the longtime couple tied the knot last March in Hawaii. Matthews, a co-owner of the KC Current soccer team, welcomed her second child with Mahomes, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in November.

The couple is also proud parents to daughter Sterling Skye, who turns 2 years old next month.