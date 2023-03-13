Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany on ‘wild’ first year of marriage

One year down and forever to go for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Matthews reflected on the couple’s first year of marriage following their lavish wedding in Hawaii last March.

“Happy 1st Anniversary,” Matthews said. “One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do!





Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes got married in March 2022. Brittany Matthews/Instagram

“Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever.”

Matthews and Mahomes, both 27, swapped vows in front of friends and family, including their now-2-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

Two months after their dreamy nuptials, the couple revealed in May that they were expecting their second child.





Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2023 win with their daughter, Sterling Skye. Getty Images





Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews kiss after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2023 win. Getty Images

Matthews and Mahomes announced the birth of their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in November.

Beyond the heartfelt happenings in his personal life, Mahomes’ sixth season in the league was filled with life-altering moments, too.

Kansas City punched its ticket to Super Bowl 2023 in January with an AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals.





Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews attend the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in February 2023. Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Weeks later, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in four years, topping the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

The quarterback, who re-aggravated his high-ankle sprain during the game, was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 182 yards, three touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Matthews later joined Mahomes on the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona to celebrate.





Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews attend the wedding of his Chiefs teammate, Shane Buechele, in March 2023. Brittany Matthews/Instagram

“Super Bowl CHAMPS,” Matthews gushed on Instagram, where she shared photos of the family’s post-game festivities.

Although this weekend marked Matthews and Mahomes’ first wedding anniversary, the pair celebrated another couple close to their hearts: Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige.

The Buecheles enjoyed an epic celebration with loved ones after tying the knot in a more intimate ceremony in 2022.