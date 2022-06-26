Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Matthews reveal gender of baby

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews are ready to add their second child to their family.

Nearly a year and a half since welcoming daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, the Mahomes family found out during a gender reveal that they’re having a baby boy in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

When asked for a prediction before the reveal, Mahomes said, “It’s a guaranteed boy.”

Patrick and his wife Brittany reveal the gender of their second child.
Mahomes got his wish.

The gender reveal party culminated for Mahomes when he jumped into his pool in celebration.

Mahomes and Matthews got married in Hawaii in March.