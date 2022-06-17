Patrick Mahomes ‘surprised’ by Tyreek Hill’s Chiefs shade

Patrick Mahomes was caught off-guard by former teammate Tyreek Hill’s gripes about the Chiefs’ offense.

Mahomes spoke to reporters on Thursday, and was asked if he was surprised by comments that Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins this offseason, made on his new podcast.

“I was surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes said. “We’ve always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami. I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff, and get it rolling. I love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player. But, as you know in Coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team. This offense was rolling before I got here. This offense was rolling when I was a young Cowboys fan watching the Eagles beat up on the Cowboys.”

Mahomes was asked if he sensed Hill’s frustrations “bubbling” at all during last season, or if this just popped up.

“Definitely new in the sense of how it seemed on the podcast. When you’re the competitor that he is — that’s what I’ve always loved about him — he wants to win,” Mahomes said. “I feel like with the coverages that we were getting, defenses were really accounting for him and we had to go other places. When he’s the competitor that he is, he wants to impact the game, and to get the ball as much as possible so he can help us win. It wasn’t a selfish thing. We were winning games at the end of the season, so I don’t think he really brought that to our attention. Now we just kind of move on and keep going with the guys we have here, and we try to keep winning football games.”

Patrick Mahomes was ‘surprised’ about the gripes Tyreek Hill expressed on his podcast about the Chiefs’ offense. Getty Images

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins this offseason, and promptly ripped the Chiefs on his podcast. AP Photo

Hill recently launched a new podcast with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. On it last week, as Mahomes alluded to, the wideout made comments about not getting the ball enough.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

A wide receiver wanting the ball more often — a tale as old as time.