Patrick Mahomes shuts down Jackson, Brittany Matthews rumor

Patrick Mahomes will call out fake news.

On Friday, Rich Ohrnberger, a former NFL guard and current host for Fox Sports Radio, claimed the Chiefs star QB had spoken with fiancée Brittany Matthews and younger brother, Jackson Mahomes about their headline-grabbing actions throughout the 2021 season.

“I’ve been been told, Patrick Mahomes had a sit down following the season with his brother and fiancé [sic], Ohrnberger tweeted. “Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season.”

Matthews and the younger Mahomes have been under fire for their hijinks on social media and at games.

“Not surprisingly, Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand,” Ohrnberger continued. “A lot can change over an offseason, but for now that’s the story as it was told to me.”

Mahomes seemed to shoot down this rumor.

Patrick Mahomes appeared to deny the rumor that he asked Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews to stay off the sidelines. Getty Images

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days,” he tweeted without specifying particulars, adding three laughing emojis.

Jackson Mahomes and Matthews have basked in the limelight surrounding the quarterback. Matthews, who traveled with her fiancé to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, came under fire on social media for spraying champagne on the crowd when the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the playoffs.

She responded to the controversy by making her own “Team Brittany” shirts.

“There has been quite a bit of buzz this week and it’s been a pretty rough week over here,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time. “However, me and my team have decided to try to turn this buzz into something and something good for the Kansas City community.”

Jackson Mahomes. has become a TikTok star, frequently going viral for his antics.

Earlier this month, Pat McAfee wondered aloud if Mahomes’ inner circle would be around the stadium next season.

“[Patrick Mahomes] had always done well in these biggest games, and then the second half just complete fall apart,” said McAfee, a former Pro Bowl punter for the Colts. “Let’s assume it’s the entire offense. Let’s do that whole thing and not just blame it completely on him, but maybe it was Jackson and Brittany.”

Patrick Mahomes (center) with Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

McAfee referred to the pair as “the tag team of insufferability” for what he deemed attention-seeking actions.

“I don’t want to spotlight, gaslight or anything, but it’s gonna be a long offseason for those two,” McAfee said. “I think there’s going to be some personal growth in this offseason … I wonder if we will see the same tag team duo off the field around the Mahomes family next season as we saw this season. I would take a strong guess at no.”

However, the Pro Bowler has shown no public signs that the behavior of his family is any way concerning to him.

“Man people are weird… love you babe,” Mahomes tweeted earlier this week after a video went viral purporting to show Mahomes looking annoyed with Matthews. He tagged her Twitter handle, to which she replied, “I love you.”