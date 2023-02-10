Patrick Mahomes prop bets, pick

Commercial Content 21+



In just five seasons as a full-time starter, Patrick Mahomes has already established himself as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history. He’s also one of the league’s biggest risk-takers.

The Chiefs quarterback led the league in passing yards (5,250), touchdowns (41) and QBR (77.6) in the regular season, but his 12 interceptions were tied for seventh-most in the league and were one shy of his career-worst in a season. And if the latest betting odds are any indication, he could be due for another one in Super Bowl 57.

As of Thursday, Mahomes is priced at -105 to throw an interception at BetMGM and as short as -122 to toss one at FanDuel – and there’s even reason to think he could throw multiple picks on Sunday.



Get a $50 Bonus Bet + up to $1K Back in Bonus Bets! with code NPBONUS50 21+. New customers only. AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Tu0026amp;C apply



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $5 on Any Market, Get $150 in Free Bets! New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

2023 Super Bowl prop bets: Patrick Mahomes to throw an interception

Mahomes’ brilliance as a passer is virtually matched in today’s NFL. But that doesn’t mean he’s immune to an errant throw or two.

For as prolific as he’s been all season long, the reigning MVP threw at least one interception in nine of 17 starts in the regular season (52.9%). His 25 interceptions over the last two seasons are tied for the fourth-most by any quarterback in that span, and his dozen picks this year were three shy of co-leaders Dak Prescott and Davis Mills (15).

Mahomes has avoided a costly interception in two playoff starts, but he was far from perfect in the divisional round against Jacksonville – especially after suffering a high ankle sprain that severely limited his mobility. And while he produced a heroic effort in the AFC Championship a week later, he was clearly still not at 100%.

That’s a major concern against this Eagles‘ defense, which picked off Mahomes in their meeting last year and ranked fourth in interceptions (17) in the regular season. It’s easy to see why: Philly boasts one of the best defensive lines that we’ve seen in years, paired with arguably the best secondary in all of football.

For all of the above reasons to expect an interception on Sunday, Mahomes’ own history in the big game should give bettors pause about a turnover-free day in Super Bowl 57.

Over the last five seasons, Mahomes has thrown just seven interceptions in 13 playoff starts with all of those isolated to just four games. Two of them came in the Super Bowl – throwing two apiece against the 49ers (2020) and Buccaneers (2021) – while the other two games were within the last 13 months.





Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images

Ready to start your Super Bowl 2023 betting?

What do both of those aforementioned teams have in common? They featured elite defensive lines that could pressure Mahomes up front without surrendering coverage on the back end. The result was two turnover-riddled performances from the two-time MVP – which could be in the cards once again opposite this ferocious Eagles front.

Ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, Mahomes is dealing at 4/1 to throw at least two interceptions at BetMGM, and he’s as high as 6/1 elsewhere to toss multiple picks. He’s had just two multi-interception games this season and has thrown one pick in his last six games, but there’s enough working against him in this matchup to take a shot on another sloppy day on Sunday.