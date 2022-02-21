Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi calls out critics after ban rumor

Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi has had enough of the online hate aimed at her famous family.

On Friday, the same day a rumor floated around Twitter alleging the Chiefs quarterback had banned his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, from attending games next season, Randi called out critics to “stop hating,” adding the hashtag, “delete bullies.”

Randi Mahomes with her son, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Instagram/Randi Mahomes

Matthews, who has been dating Mahomes since high school, came under fire on social media last month after spraying champagne into the crowd during a Chiefs playoff win. Jackson, meanwhile, has been at the center of a few controversies this past season, with a Kansas City establishment calling out his alleged entitled behavior in December.

Last week, Matthews became a talking point on Twitter when internet detectives attempted to decipher a now-viral interaction between her and Mahomes at a Texas Tech game. Mahomes made it crystal clear that he has Matthews’ back, tweeting: “Man people are weird… love you babe.”

In response to Friday’s report, which has since been deleted by Rich Ohrnberger, a former NFL player turned radio host, Mahomes posted, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days.”

Randi has attended Chiefs games this season with son Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, son Patrick’s fiancée. Instagram/Randi Mahomes

Despite a dizzying few days filled with internet noise, Mahomes and Matthews ended the week on a positively memorable note: celebrating daughter Sterling’s first birthday.

On Sunday, the couple hosted a lavish birthday party for their baby girl that featured giant pink balloons and butterflies.

“My Ster Girl is ONE! I can’t believe it🥺💕 YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer!” Matthews gushed on Instagram.

Brittany Matthews celebrated daughter Sterling’s first birthday on Sunday Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Mahomes, who is set to marry Matthews this year, also posted an Instagram tribute in Sterling’s honor.

“My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!” Mahomes exclaimed.