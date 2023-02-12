Patrick Mahomes limps off field in potential Super Bowl nightmare

The Chiefs’ drive to tie Super Bowl 2023 before halftime took a disastrous turn.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped off the field and appeared to be in pain on the sideline after he was tackled from behind on a scramble with 1:33 left in the second quarter. Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards made the stop after Mahomes scrambled from the pocket, and the star quarterback’s ankle was crushed underneath Edwards.





Patrick Mahomes limps off the field during Super Bowl 2023. Getty Images





Patrick Mahomes in pain on the field during Super Bowl 2023. Fox Sports/Twitter

Follow the New York Post’s live updates of Super Bowl 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles for the latest score, news and analysis.

It’s the same ankle that Mahomes hurt during the AFC Divisional Round against the Jaguars, which prompted Chad Henne to enter the game before halftime. Mahomes later returned, but speculation surrounding his injury status continued up until Sunday’s game.

The Eagles lead the Chiefs at halftime, 24-14.