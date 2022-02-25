Patrick Mahomes gets rowdy at bachelor party with Chiefs teammates

As his fiancée Brittany Matthews enjoys her bachelorette party this weekend, Patrick Mahomes kicked off his bachelor festivities in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The Chiefs quarterback’s teammates Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Orlando Brown all made the trip, along with 11 others.

The group dined in style on Thursday night at Carversteak, the new luxury steakhouse at Resorts World Las Vegas. They were seated on a patio overlooking the Strip, and started the night off with a toast to Mahomes with 100-year-old Louis XIII cognac.

Mahomes indulged in American Wagyu tomahawk rib chop that had his name and Chiefs logo branded on the bone. The star-studded group also enjoyed Wagyu cheesesteak bites, seared crab cakes, bone-in ribeye, strip loin, mac au gratin, beer-battered onion rings, and pommes purée.

Patrick Mahomes toasts at his bachelor party in Las Vegas Tony Tran

After dinner, Mahomes and Co. moved the party to the resort’s Rose Rooftop, where they raised shots of Cincoro Tequila in front of a congratulatory message and photo of the soon-to-be married couple — blown up on Resort World Las Vegas’s 100,000-square-foot LED screen.

The night wasn’t done. The group then arrived at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for the first night of bachelor party festivities.

Mahomes, Kelce and the rest of the crew partied at a VIP table for TAO’s “Worship Thursdays,” featuring of DJ C.LA.

Mahomes’ image on the LED screen at Resort World Las Vegas Tony Tran

Mahomes toasts his bachelor party on the Resorts World Las Vegas roof Tony Tran

The quarterback and wide receiver were just in Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, following the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 30.

Matthews also kicked off her bachelorette party on Thursday, and showed off the pink and white-decorated residence in which she and her friends are spending the weekend. Both Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu’s fiancée, Sydni Russell, are in attendance.

Mahomes and Matthews, who were high school sweethearts, are set to marry sometime in 2022. The couple share a daughter, Sterling, who turned one this month.