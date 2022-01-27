The Hamden Journal

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, facing criticism for spraying champagne after Chiefs win

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is facing criticism on social media after a viral tweet showed her spraying Chiefs fans with champagne following the team’s divisional-round win over the Bills.

A copy of the video — in which Matthews joyously sprays champagne over the crowd below her — appears on her Instagram. Barstool Sports also tweeted the video with the caption, “For societies (sic) sake the Bengals need to win next week.” The Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

The video created significant backlash for Matthews to the point she tweeted about it the following day:

Following that tweet, the Twitter account of Hangers Cleaners — a dry cleaner in south Kansas City — responded to Matthews offering to clean anyone’s clothes if she sprayed it:

The response hasn’t been entirely negative. Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, for example, chastised fans who criticized Matthews after she adopted Kansas City as her home and community. Matthews responded to the tweet, saying, “I appreciate this. So true!”

Matthews had one more thing to say about the incident on Tuesday:

Matthews and Mahomes have been together since they were high school sweethearts in Tyler, Texas. They announced the birth of their first child, Sterling, in February 2021.

They have not announced a wedding date but reportedly will get married early in the offseason.

