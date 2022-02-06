Patrick Mahomes cozies up to Brittany Matthews before Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes enjoyed some downtime before the 2022 Pro Bowl with future wife Brittany Matthews.

Over the weekend, the Chiefs quarterback, 26, stepped out in Las Vegas with Matthews, whom he has been engaged to since September 2020. The couple took in the skills portion of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, along with Mahomes’ teammate and pal, tight end Travis Kelce, and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews step out for the skills portion of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas NHLI via Getty Images

“Squad,” Matthews posted Saturday on her Instagram Story, where she also shared a cozy photo with Mahomes.

Earlier in the week, Matthews — who has been the recent target of online critics after spraying champagne at a Chiefs playoff game — appeared in an Instagram Story with Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson, who also made the trip to Sin City.

Mahomes and Matthews cozied up in one photo shared on her Instagram Story Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Mahomes and Matthews were joined by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole Instagram/Brittany Matthews

The Chiefs’ 2021 season came to an end last week, when they were defeated by the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, 27-24.

“I’ve got to be better,” Mahomes said postgame. “We were up 21-3. We have to win that game. I put that on myself.”

The Chiefs had appeared in the Super Bowl in back-to-back years, winning in 2020 and falling to the Buccaneers last February. The Bengals will now face the Rams in Los Angeles next Sunday.

Mahomes during the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, against the Bengals Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite the sudden and shocking end to the Chiefs’ season, Mahomes and Matthews have much to celebrate this year. Not only is their daughter, Sterling Skye, turning a year old this month, but they’re set to wed some time in 2022.

Matthews, a trainer and owner of the KC Current soccer team, has been dating Mahomes since high school. She capped off 2021 with a lavish bridal shower in December.

The 2022 Pro Bowl kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m.