Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, shares sweet Henry Winkler exchange

Sunday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers was a family affair for Kansas City’s superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Prior to kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson, posted a few sideline snaps on his Instagram Story as he and mom Randi posed for pics with Henry Winkler, who had a sweet pregame exchange with the 27-year-old Chiefs star.

“I appreciate you coming,” Mahomes is heard telling Winkler in a video from sports anchor Aaron Ladd, to which the latter replied, “I am so happy to be here.”

Henry Winkler speaks with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. AP

In footage shared online, Mahomes is seen gifting the “Happy Days” legend, 77, an autographed Chiefs jersey following warmups. Winkler said afterward, “I just met one of my heroes.”

“I think that he was so genuine, I think that he is exactly the same in life as he lives with the intensity on the field,” Winkler said of Mahomes.

Jackson also posted a clip of his brother’s heartwarming moment with Winkler, which the influencer called a “cool experience.”

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, smiles beside Henry Winkler on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Jackson Mahomes posted a photo of brother Patrick Mahomes hugging Henry Winkler before the Chiefs-Chargers game on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.



Winkler, along with Mahomes’ nearest and dearest, was treated to a thrilling contest between the AFC West powerhouses, which saw the Chiefs get their eighth win of the season with a 30-27 victory over the Chargers.

With the Chiefs set to face the Super Bowl-champion Rams next weekend in Kansas City, it remains to be seen if Jackson — who has been the subject of online ridicule amid his controversial game-day theatrics — will be in attendance.

Jackson Mahomes poses with brother Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews. Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

Over the summer, Jackson appeared to troll critics with his return to Arrowhead Stadium following a rumor that alleged he and Brittany Matthews, Mahomes’ wife, had been barred from attending games for the 2022 season. Mahomes shut down the apparent chatter by tweeting: “Y’all just be making stuff up these days.”

Jackson, who boasts a massive social media following on TikTok, traveled to Arizona in September, when the Chiefs kicked off the season with a win over the Cardinals.