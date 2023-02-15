Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews share Super Bowl parade kiss

The Super Bowl 2023 MVP engaged in a little PDA.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was caught laying a smooch on his wife Brittany Matthews during the team’s championship parade in Kansas City on Wednesday.

The QB was in full effect throughout the festivities, celebrating Sunday’s 38-35 win over the Eagles while wearing a pair of ski goggles, a WWE championship belt and a red puffy coat as he danced and drank his way through the parade.

Brittany posted several snaps and video of her parade experience on her Instagram story.

The pair have had a busy week in the aftermath of Patrick’s second Super Bowl title in four years, taking their daughter Sterling, 2, and 2-month-old son Bronze to Disneyland to celebrate. The outing marked their first public sharing of Bronze’s face.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!” they wrote joint Instagram post, with a heart emoji tacked to the end.





Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and wife Brittany Matthews celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 victory parade. Getty Images





Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend shares some of his champagne with Brittany Matthews. AP

Like many other members of the Chiefs Kingdom, the Mahomes clan leaned into the team’s surprising underdog narrative.

“I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season,” Brittany wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

A day later, her husband extrapolated on the idea.

“Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding,” Mahomes told the fans at the Chiefs’ rally. “I’m going to be honest with you — I don’t know what rebuilding means! In our rebuilding year we’re world champs. I just want to say we appreciate everybody here today. Arrowhead Stadium is one of a kind and we just want to say Chiefs Kingdom is one of a kind, so give a round of applause for everyone standing here today.

“This is just the beginning — we ain’t done yet!”