Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews enjoy kid’s 1st Christmas

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews celebrated their first Christmas this year as a family of three.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Matthews posted an adorable family photo featuring the Chiefs quarterback and their 10-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with fiancée Brittany Matthews and their daughter Sterling on Christmas. Instagram

“Hope everyone had an amazing Christmas,” Matthews captioned the post. “My sweet girls 1st Christmas, we sure do love you Sterling.”

Matthews and Mahomes, both 26, welcomed their first child back in February, the same month the Chiefs fell to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Patrick Mahomes celebrated daughter Sterling’s first Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Instagram

Mahomes, who was recently named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl, also posted a pair of Instagram photos Saturday from his baby girl’s first Christmas.

The Chiefs, currently riding a seven-game win streak, will face the Steelers on Sunday afternoon in a post-holiday showdown in Kansas City. Mahomes has thrown five touchdowns and one interception in his last two games, including last week’s thriller against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Getty Images

Unfortunately for Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense, they will be without Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, who did not clear COVID-19 protocols on Sunday morning, per ESPN.

For the holiday, however, Kelce laid low at home with his favorite fan, girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Earlier Saturday, Kayla posted Instagram videos of the mac and cheese she made, as well as Kelce’s overall ruling on the dish.

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, pressed the tight end about her mac and cheese in an Instagram Story on Christmas. Instagram

Travis Kelce, who will miss Sunday’s Chiefs game, spent Christmas with his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. Instagram

“Baby, the people want to know how the mac and cheese was,” she asked, to which the Pro Bowler replied, “The mac was smackin’.”