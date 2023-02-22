Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews post family portraits

Brittany Matthews is thankful for her family.

The fitness entrepreneur — who married Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in March 2022 — revealed new family portraits with their kids, daughter Sterling Skye, who turned 2 on Monday, and 3-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

“Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎,” Matthews wrote on Instagram, including a series of photos taken by Kansas City-based photographer, Melissa Loren.

The family coordinated their neutral-colored outfits, including Patrick Jr., who was swaddled in a light beige blanket. Matthews wore a lace floral dress, while Sterling looked adorable in a cream-colored jumper. The quarterback donned a brown long sleeve shirt and grey jeans.





Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews with their daughter, Sterling Skye and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon. Instagram/Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes — who led the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12 — also reposted the photos to his Instagram Story with a brown heart emoji.

Matthews was pictured holding the couple’s son in one photo, and Mahomes posed with their two kids on his lap in another.

“Britt these are so cuuuuttteeee 🥹,” Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole commented.





Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews celebrating their daughter Sterling Skye’s second birthday on Feb. 20, 2023, including baby brother Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Earlier this week, Mahomes and Matthews celebrated Sterling’s second birthday with a dessert-themed party and a trip to the zoo.

The couple also gifted their firstborn a mini Chanel purse with pink interior and a top handle. The quilted black bag appears nearly identical to the brand’s all-pink mini purse from its spring-summer 2023 pre-collection — which costs $4,800.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews kiss after the Chiefs defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews and their two kids celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with a victory parade at Disneyland Park on Feb. 13, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Getty Images



Last week, Mahomes and Matthews partied in the streets of Kansas City for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade after the quarterback was named MVP of the big game for the second time in his career.

Mahomes, who was also named NFL MVP this past season, was seen chugging Coors Lights while sporting a WWE championship belt around his waist. The Chiefs and their loved ones then headed to an after-party at Mosaic nightclub in downtown Kansas City.

Mahomes and Matthews will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii last year.