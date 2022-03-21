Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews had ‘perfect honeymoon’

Brittany Matthews can sum up her honeymoon with husband Patrick Mahomes in one word: “perfect.”

In a series of posts shared Sunday on her Instagram Stories, the new Mrs. Mahomes reflected on the couple’s memorable trip to St. Barths, days after tying the knot.

“Went to St Barths for our honeymoon,” Matthews began. “Took a tour around the whole island.”

Brittany Matthews recently reflected on her honeymoon with Patrick Mahomes Instagram/Brittany Matthews

The couple, who tied the knot in Hawaii earlier this month, toured St. Barths together Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Matthews, who has been together with the Chiefs quarterback since their high school days, added how the pair hiked up a mountain during their dreamy getaway and got to see a “beautiful” natural pool.

“Everywhere ya went on the island the views were amazing,” Matthews said.

The duo, which announced their engagement in September 2020, also enjoyed a day at sea.

Mahomes and Matthews cozied up during one of their sight-seeing adventures Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Matthews called her honeymoon with Mahomes “perfect” Instagram/Brittany Matthews

“Was such a perfect honeymoon!” Matthews added.

Earlier this month, Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, became husband and wife in Hawaii, where they were joined by friends and family, including their 1-year-old daughter Sterling.

For the big day, Matthews wore a custom Versace gown, while Mahomes opted for a light gray suit with dark loafers.

Matthews married Mahomes in Hawaii in March 2022 Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Leading up to the couple’s lavish wedding weekend, both Matthews and Mahomes enjoyed destination bachelor and bachelorette parties in Las Vegas and Miami.

While the Super Bowl-winning quarterback partied in Sin City with his Chiefs teammates, Matthews jetted to South Beach with gal pals.

“The amount of shots taken & sleep not taken this weekend was well worth it. Love these girlies & so thankful for each of them!” Matthews wrote on Instagram in late February.