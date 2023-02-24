Patrick Kane sits out Blackhawks practice amid trade rumors

Patrick Kane Watch is fully engaged.

The Blackhawks winger did not practice Friday, taking what the team termed a “maintenance day” ahead of Saturday’s matchup in San Jose.

The news added more fuel to the rumors of an imminent trade out of Chicago ahead of the Mar. 3 deadline. It comes a day after the Rangers sat forwards Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn for a 4-1 loss to the Red Wings for “roster management” reasons, which many took to mean a trade was in the works.

Kravtsov previously requested a trade from the Rangers and has not suited up for a game since Feb. 10. Leschyshyn, plucked off waivers on Jan. 11, has played in 13 games since his arrival and is yet to post a point.

Neither player skated at Friday’s optional skate.

This week, The Post’s Larry Brooks reported the Rangers are keeping an eye on Kane’s status, as the three-time Stanley Cup winner has yet to officially waive his no-movement clause. He’s been on a four-game tear, notching seven goals and 10 points.





The Patrick Kane trade rumors may come to light soon enough after the winger missed practice on Friday. USA TODAY Sports

A trade to the Blueshirts would require a third team’s help to facilitate with Kane’s $10.5 million salary cap hit.

Per The Post’s Mollie Walker: “In order to fit the 34-year-old Kane at 25 percent of his full salary cap hit ($2.625 million, according to Cap Friendly), not only would the Blackhawks have to retain 50 percent of his $10.5 million cap hit, while a third team acts as a banker and takes 50 percent of what remains, but also the Rangers (assuming Kravtsov and Leschyshyn are heading to Chicago) would have to waive another player.”

Signs have pointed to that being defenseman Ben Harpur, who did take the ice Friday.

Kane coming to Manhattan would finalize what have been months of rumors tying him to the Rangers. The No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft and 2015-16 league MVP has certainly noticed them.

“I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons,” he said after the Tarasenko deal.