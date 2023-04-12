Patrick Cantlay pushes back on slow play accusations at Masters

Patrick Cantlay was quick to respond to the slow play accusations that turned him into a golf villain at the Masters.

Cantlay was widely criticized for his allegedly slow pace during the final round at Augusta on Sunday as he played in the second-to-last group with Viktor Hovland.

The chief critic was Brooks Koepka — known to prefer a brisk round of golf — who was playing in the final group with Jon Rahm.

“I mean, we finished the first hole and the group in front of us was on the second tee when we walked up to the second tee,” Cantlay, 31, told reporters ahead of the RBC Heritage Open on Tuesday.

“We waited all day on pretty much every shot. We waited in 15 fairway, we waited in 18 fairway. I imagine it was slow for everyone.”

It took Koepka and Rahm, who blew past his playing partner on the way to an impressive four-shot win, 4 hours and 45 minutes to complete their round.

“Yeah, the group in front of us was brutally slow. Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting,” Koepka said.





Patrick Cantlay speaks to the media prior to RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 11, 2023 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. PGA TOUR

Cantlay, who is the No. 4 player in the world, stumbled to a final round 75 that dropped him from contention into a tie for 14th.

“When you play a golf course like Augusta National where all the hole locations are on lots of slope and the greens are really fast, it’s going to take longer and longer to hole out,” Cantlay said.

“I think that may have been what attributed to some of the slow play on Sunday, and then also when the wind is gusting and the wind is blowing maybe inconsistently, that’s when guys will take a long time, too. I think it’s just the nature of playing professional golf, where every shot matters so much.”





Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Getty Images





Brooks Koepka of The United States plays his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Getty Images

The internet, though, appeared to disagree.

Claire Rogers of Golf.com screengrabbed the comments under a Cantlay Instagram post — and there seemed to be a certain consensus.

And some evidence seems to suggest that Koepka was not alone in his frustration, as video showed Hovland chipping on the 13th green as Cantlay was still walking up the fairway.

The PGA Tour has been plagued by slow play all season, frequently running out of daylight in the first two rounds.

All eyes will be on Cantlay in the coming weeks to see what role he is playing with the issue.