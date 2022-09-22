Patrick Cantlay, fiancée hit Presidents Cup party after engagement

Patrick Cantlay and his new fiancée, Nikki Guidish, are keeping the post-engagement celebrations rolling.

Earlier this week, the couple joined fellow Team USA golfers at the Presidents Cup Gala, where they mingled with Collin Morikawa and his fiancée, Katherine Zhu, and Xander Schauffele and his wife, Maya, among others.

Cantlay, who popped the question to Guidish in Napa, Calif. this month, posed for a couple’s photo with his future bride, who stunned in a plunging red dress. The pair also took a pic with the Schauffeles, who were on hand for their actual engagement.

Nikki Guidish and Patrick Cantlay attend the Presidents Cup Gala ahead of the tournament. Instagram/Patrick Cantlay

Xander and Maya Schauffele pose beside Nikki Guidish and Patrick Cantlay at the Presidents Cup Gala. Instagram/Maya Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele warm up at the Quail Hollow Club on Sept. 20, 2022. PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Zhu shared a sweet snap of herself and Morikawa, 25, on Instagram, where she modeled a black gown boasting a thigh-high slit.

Alayna Finau, the wife of golfer Tony Finau, also took to Instagram following the festivities, where she posted a shot of the pair beside the Presidents Cup.

“Presidents Cup 2022! #merrica,” Alayna captioned the post, in which she’s seen rocking a green dress and nude heels.

Collin Morikawa and his fiancée, Katherine Zhu. Instagram/Katherine Zhu

A short time after Alayna’s post went live, Jena Sims, the wife of golfer Brooks Koepka, took to the comments section to praise her pal’s style.

“Love this dress on you!!” Sims exclaimed.

Sims, who recently returned from an epic Italian adventure, will not be in attendance for the Presidents Cup this year. Koepka, along with other LIV Golf defectors, have been barred from participating in the event.

Alayna Finau and husband Tony Finau. Instagram/Alayna Finau

Koepka, a four-time major champion, joined the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV in June. He is one of the biggest names on the tour, in addition to Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and this year’s British Open champion, Cameron Smith.

The Presidents Cup begins Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.