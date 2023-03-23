Patrick Beverley’s mom swaps jerseys with Barstool Sports host

Patrick Beverley’s mom nearly stole the spotlight at his Bulls game on Wednesday.

Shortly after the Bulls suffered a 116-91 loss to the Sixers in Chicago, Beverley’s mother, Lisa Beverley, swapped jerseys with his friend Rone, who co-hosts “The Pat Bev Podcast” presented by Barstool Sports.

In a video shared on the podcast’s Twitter page, Lisa and Rone can be seen exchanging jerseys on the court at the United Center.





Patrick Beverley’s mom, Lisa, swaps jerseys with Barstool Sports host, Rone at the Bulls-Sixers game on March 22, 2023. Twitter

“Just 2 GOATS swapping jerseys,” the clip’s caption read.

Beverley later responded to the video, tweeting, “A bro stop playing with my mom bro.”

Lisa gave her No. 21 Bulls jersey to Rone, who swapped his custom Sixers jersey that featured his name and No. 88 stitched on the back.

The pair exchanged pleasantries as they posed for photos together.





It was a tough outing for Beverley, who went scoreless in 19 minutes of play.

He added five rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Beverley tallied six points in the Bulls’ 109-105 overtime win against the Sixers on Monday, along with four rebounds and two assists.

The 34-year-old guard made headlines on Wednesday when he revealed on his podcast that he has a no-sex policy before games.





Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley (21) posts up against 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during a NBA on March 22, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I don’t have sex the night before games,” Beverley said before Rone mentioned keeping his legs fresh.

“I want to have fresh [legs], you know what I’m saying?

“Wifey gon’ kill me, though.”

Beverley is in a relationship with Mandana Bolourchi, an Iranian-born fashion entrepreneur and human rights activist.

“It’s hard, though, because you got a game every other day and s–t,” Beverley said.





Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi on Dec. 31, 2022.

Instagram

He then stopped himself before “getting too deep.”

Beverley signed with his hometown Bulls in February after he was bought out by the Magic.

The veteran guard began the 2022-23 season with the Lakers and was dealt to Orlando before the trade deadline.

Chicago is currently in the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference — which is the final seed to advance to the play-in tournament.

The Bulls play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday.