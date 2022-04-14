Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend celebrates Timberwolves’ playoff berth

Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, is excited for the NBA playoffs.

The Iranian-born fashion entrepreneur took to Instagram to congratulate Beverley, who led the Timberwolves to a 109-104 play-in tournament win against his former Clippers team Tuesday.

Beverley — who spent four years with Los Angeles before he was dealt to the Grizzlies last August — was brought to tears after the T’Wolves’ punched their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Mandana Bolourchi and Patrick Beverley Mandana Bolourchi/Instagram

Bolourci shared a collage of photos with Beverley in her tribute post, which featured her sitting courtside with his No. 22 Minnesota jersey draped over her lap.

One photo showed the couple celebrating Bolourchi’s birthday last month at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston. They celebrated his 33rd birthday in Las Vegas last July.

It’s unclear when Beverley and Bolourci began dating, but she’s been a solid support system for the point guard, who’s made an instant impact since his arrival in Minnesota last summer.

Patrick Beverley celebrates the Timberwolves’ win over the Clippers on April 12, 2022 Getty Images

Mandana Bolourchi at a Lakers game Instagram/Mandana Bolourchi

Bolourci will likely be present when the Timberwolves play the second-seeded Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.