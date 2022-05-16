Patrick Beverley rips Chris Paul on ‘Get Up’ and ‘First Take’

Patrick Beverley completely torched Chris Paul in a morning show appearance for the ages.

The Timberwolves guard appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” and “First Take” shows on Monday, after Paul and the Suns suffered a 123-90 blowout loss to the Mavericks in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series Sunday.

Beverley didn’t hold back while explaining that the veteran point guard “can’t guard” and said he’s not the only player in the league who feels that way.

“Ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul and the Suns,” said Beverley, who was one of the pieces the Rockets used in a 2018 trade that landed them Paul from the Clippers. “Don’t get it twisted. He can’t guard. He can’t and everyone knows that… CP can’t guard anybody, man, everybody in the NBA know that,” he said, before comparing Paul to a practice cone.

“You know what you do with cones, in the summer time you got a cone, you make a move. What does the cone do? Nothing. He’s a cone. Everyone knows that, it’s just that y’all don’t want to accept that. Give him the Ben Simmons slander.”

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith was stunned by Beverley’s take, and told him to “watch himself.”

When Smith questioned Beverley, the All-NBA defender said, “Because you haven’t suited up. You now guys don’t like to tell all the truth to you.”

“I’m gonna give you Patrick Beverley truth,” said Beverley, who the Timberwolves extended in February before he helped lead the team to its first playoff berth since 2018. Minnesota was eliminated by the Grizzlies in six games of their first-round playoff series.

“I won’t put CP in a bottle like everyone else, I’m going to judge him off of what I see.”

And he did. Beverley said he would’ve benched Paul instead of Phoenix center DeAndre Ayton in the Suns’ Game 7 disaster.

“First off, I’m going to get a lot for this, but I don’t really care. They benched the wrong person. Should’ve benched [Chris Paul],” he said, adding earlier that Paul should’ve fouled out of Game 7. “And I’m not saying bench him now. Once you see they started attacking Chris early and you know that might become a problem later on, you need to see how the team works without Chris in the game a little bit. I got benched. We won, though, so you don’t even remember that.

“So as a coach, you have to understand, they’re attacking my main guy, I can’t get buckets from him, I have to make an adjustment, whatever that adjustment is. And that’s no fault against Monty [Williams], he’s a great coach, Coach of the Year. But [Ty Lue], if T-Lue’s there, he’s making that decision. It’s a hard decision, but he’s making it.”

Chris Paul looks on during the Suns’ Game 7 loss Getty Images

Patrick Beverley on the floor with the Minnesota Timberwolves Getty Images

Paul finished with 10 points and four assists in the loss. The point guard did not record his first field goal until the third quarter — and at that point, the Mavericks had already run away with the game. Phoenix never led throughout the entire contest.

Beverley kept that same energy, appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” right after “Get Up.”

“No one is afraid of Phoenix,” he said, noting that he “talked to [Clippers forward] Paul George last night” and “ain’t nobody scared of them.”

Beverley added that he doesn’t believe Paul, who turned 37 on May 6, is one of the greatest point guards of all-time. Paul said after Sunday’s game that he had no plans to retire.

Marc J. Spears of Andscape reported Paul is dealing with an undisclosed quad injury in the postseason. The Suns did not list Paul on any injury report with the quad, and he averaged 32.4 minutes per game for the series.