Patrick Beverley faces backlash from NBA stars over Chris Paul rant

Patrick Beverley’s roast of Chris Paul on ESPN’s morning shows wasn’t well-received by some past and present NBA stars.

Beverley — who appeared on Monday’s episodes of “Get Up” and “First Take,” just hours after Paul and the Suns were eliminated by the Mavericks in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series — said Paul “can’t guard” and compared him to a practice cone.

Matt Barnes, a former NBA player-turned-ESPN analyst, called Beverley’s comments “disrespectful” and “out of line” while appearing on the network’s “NBA Today” show Monday afternoon.

“There’s a thin line between being critical and disrespecting,” said Barnes, who played 14 NBA seasons and won a championship with the Warriors in 2017. “And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul, was completely disrespectful and out of the line.

“Patrick Beverley’s talking like he’s that guy. You’re not that guy. Plain and simple. Chris Paul played terrible this year & his numbers are still better than your career numbers have ever been… Pat Bev and I were similar-type role players and they don’t talk when we go. They’re going to talk about CP3 when he’s done. I just think the direct we saw today on the ESPN shows needs to be checked because he was way out of pocket… All he needed was the red clown nose because he was talking like a clown… I know no one else is gonna tell him that so I’m gonna tell him that.”

The Suns’ season ended after a 123-90 blowout loss to the Mavericks on Sunday in Phoenix. Paul, in particular, struggled throughout the final five games in the semifinal series.

Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard — who was sidelined for much of the 2021-22 season due to injury — also called out Beverley’s “weird” behavior from Monday in a tweet. Beverley revealed on ESPN that he had spoken to former Clippers teammate Paul George, who agreed with his Paul take.

“Bra on TV acting like his word law,” Lillard wrote. “Speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall. This weird behavior smh … I ain’t got a horse in the race.”

NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas, who finished this past season with the Hornets, agreed with Lillard, writing, “Yeah that was corny.”

Lillard also responded to a fan who said Beverlery’s stats in the 2022 NBA playoffs “aren’t bad.”

Damian Lillard also addressed Patrick Beverley’s critical comments of Chris Paul on Monday Getty Images

“Cuz nobody guarding this man,” Lillard replied.

The Timberwolves guard also said, “Ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul and the Suns,” and claimed other active players in the NBA believe Paul “can’t guard.”

Beverley made another appearance Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” where he issued a response to Barnes.

“Matt Barnes made comments yesterday, which he’s entitled to, everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, right,” Beverley said before picking apart Barnes’ recent comments, in which the “All The Smoke” podcast host said James Harden doesn’t deserve a max deal from the Sixers.

Chris Paul during Game 7 of the Suns-Mavericks semifinal series on Sunday Getty Images

“But Matt Barnes was also an NBA player also, so for him to make comments supporting his opinion about Chris Paul, I respect, I totally do. But you go up there and tell your NBA brother, you go up there and tell the whole world that [James Harden] doesn’t deserve his money when you were just in the NBA, I don’t know eight, nine, 10 years ago,” Beverley said.

“What if someone said that to you? You’d be ready to fight. But now since you’re not in the league no more, it’s OK for you to talk about this man not getting the money that he’s worked his entire life to deserve? Like, I don’t understand it. Like, who raised you guys? Like, how come you’re able to speak about somebody getting cooked, but then when it’s your NBA brother, the same league that you played in, the same way that you take care of your family, all of a sudden he doesn’t deserve this? Like, no one did that to you. I just don’t understand it.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Paul has yet to directly address Beverley and his comments.