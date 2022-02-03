Pat McAfee roasts Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Pat McAfee is curious if Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will confront his fiancée Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson Mahomes about making headlines this past season for their loud presence at Kansas City games.

While discussing the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship game on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the titular host pointed out Mahomes didn’t perform like his usual self under pressure — and pointed to a pair of the QB’s biggest fans.

“He had always done well in these biggest games, and then the second half just complete fall apart,” said McAfee, a former Pro Bowl punter for the Colts. “Let’s assume it’s the entire offense. Let’s do that whole thing and not just blame it completely on him, but maybe it was Jackson and Brittany.”

McAfee called Jackson and Matthews “the tag team of insufferability” for drawing attention to themselves on NFL sidelines and at games.

“I don’t want to spotlight, gaslight or anything, but it’s gonna be a long offseason for those two,” McAfee said. “I think there’s going to be some personal growth in this offseason… I wonder if we will see the same tag team duo off the field around the Mahomes family next season as we saw this season. I would take a strong guess at no.”

Last week, Matthews addressed internet trolls, following backlash for showering Chiefs fans with champagne after Kansas City’s Divisional Round win over the Bills.

“There are some people in the studio that are team Brittany, and this is not one of those things,” McAfee said. “But they’ve been thrusted into the spotlight as well at a young age, right? … I mean, there’s just a lot of stuff, but I think next season we’ll see a very different group, but I am bummed for the Chiefs.”

Pat McAfee posited that Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews and his brother Jackson were distractions to the QB this season. Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

Jackson, Mahomes’ younger brother, has found himself in the spotlight plenty this past season, and become infamous for filming TikTok dance videos at Chiefs games. He became a talking point again this week, riding a mechanical bull with a female Chiefs fan.

“I wonder if they’ll have a family sit-down and [Mahomes] will just be like, ‘It feels like everybody likes me, personally. I know this is very selfish to say because football is a team sport, and family is a family thing, but, it does seem like the only bulls–t I really deal with is because of you two,’” McAfee posited.

Pat McAfee blamed Patrick Mahomes’ struggles on the QB’s brother and fiancee. Screengrab

Earlier in the season, Matthews and Jackson shared apologies on social media after they stood on the late Sean Taylor’s memorial logo at FedEx Field in Washington. Jackson filmed a TikTok video, dancing on the logo.

“And you, you’re actually not that good of a dancer,” McAfee said, presumably about Jackson. “I appreciate what you guys are doing… but don’t need the story to be about you two every f–king game, it feels like… But I do think we’ll see an entirely new operation coming out of Kansas City next season, personally, out of the quarterback camp. I think so, and that’ll be an offseason conversation that’ll probably happen.”

Ahead of the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship game, the Chiefs were roasted on social media, with many fans accusing Mahomes’ family of being bad juju for the team.