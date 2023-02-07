Pat Mahomes Sr. talks Super Bowl 2023





Getty Images

We’re officially one week away from spring training kicking off and there are plenty of storylines that fans should be keeping track of with camps opening up.

Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman discuss some of the most interesting storylines that they’ll be watching for including what happens with Shohei Ohtani, rule changes and if a Bryan Reynolds trade will be happening, along with a few others.

Their guest this week is former MLB pitcher and father to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Pat Mahomes Sr.

‘The Show’ Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman:

CARLOS BELTRAN BACK IN QUEENS: Joel and Jon take a look at Carlos Beltran leaving the YES Network booth to join the Mets as a front office executive and whether there’s a way back to the bench as a manager.

Pat Mahomes Sr. Interview:

Former MLB pitcher

