Pat Mahomes Sr. boasts about ‘Philly Blunts’ after Chiefs win Super Bowl

Pat Mahomes Sr. had jokes after the Chiefs smoked the Eagles in the second half of Super Bowl 2023.

Mahomes, the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was walking through the tunnel with a victory cigar in hand after Kansas City’s 38-35 victory. Prompted that it was Joe Burrow who the Chiefs beat to reach the Super Bowl, Mahomes Sr. quipped, “It’s Philly Blunts this week!”

The 52-year-old Mahomes had a 12-year MLB career from 1992-2003. He pitched for the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates.





Pat Mahomes Sr. boasted about Philly blunts after his son’s Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 2023. Getty Images

In the Super Bowl, the younger Mahomes was 21-for-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions. After sustaining a high ankle sprain during the Chiefs’ second-round playoff victory over the Jaguars, Mahomes gutted it out in the AFC championship game versus the Bengals and then again in the Super Bowl.

While Mahomes appeared to have exacerbated the ankle injury during the first half against the Eagles, he made a crucial scramble play for 26 yards late in the fourth quarter to get the Chiefs into field goal range.

Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 2023. USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl 2023. Getty Images



Patrick Mahomes with his daughter and wife after Super Bowl 2023. Getty Images



It was Mahomes’ second Super Bowl championship in five years as starting quarterback of the Chiefs. He also won his second AP MVP award for his exploits during the regular season this year.