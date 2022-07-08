Paolo Banchero stands out for Magic in summer league debut

LAS VEGAS — The Orlando Magic surprised everyone on draft night by selecting Paolo Banchero first overall. Thursday night, he started to make the case it was the right decision.

In his summer league debut, the one-and-done Duke star was the best player on the floor, getting the better of Jabari Smith Jr. — the Auburn forward who was projected to be taken No. 1, but wound up going third — in the Magic’s 91-77 victory over the Houston Rockets at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Banchero hit his first four shots and finished with 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting, but his comfort level and passing ability truly stood out. He had six assists, frequently finding open teammates as a shot creator. He handled the ball on the perimeter and showed a knack for working into the paint, both as a driver and post-up option.

Banchero set up Devin Cannady for a 3-pointer on his first touch as a pro. He sank his first shot, a right-wing 3-pointer over Smith, and later in the stanza, hit a pretty step-back triple that drew oohs and aahs from the large crowd.

Perhaps his most impressive play didn’t result in a basket. Early in the third quarter, Banchero had the ball deep on the right wing and rose up to attempt a 3-pointer. But the defender was right in his face, making it a difficult shot. Instead of forcing the long jumper, at the last second Banchero rifled a pass into the paint to Emanuel Terry, leading to a pair of free throws.

It was a strange contrast. While the Magic played through Banchero when he was on the floor, giving him freedom to make plays for himself and his teammates, the Rockets didn’t give Smith (10 points, seven rebounds) nearly as many opportunities. They ran a lot of sets away from him, and those plays frequently resulted in their trigger-happy guards — most notably Josh Christopher — taking out-of-control shots.

Smith, forcing shots most of the night due to his last of touches, did begin to showcase his wide array of skills late in the third quarter, driving baseline past multiple defenders for a pretty layup and followed that move up with a 3-pointer a few possessions later. In the fourth quarter, he faced up a defender and sank a long jumper just inside the 3-point line.

Both players had issues on the defensive end; the duo combining to commit 11 fouls. Banchero got beat to an explosive follow slam. Smith was spun around by Terry in the paint.

But they did have some impressive moments for a pair of 19-year-olds making their professional debuts. Banchero just had more of them, delivering an impressive start after his surprise selection at the top of the draft.