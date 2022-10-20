Paolo Banchero sometimes felt like a ‘zoo animal’ at Duke

All eyes were on No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero for his NBA debut on Wednesday night. But the Orlando Magic rookie revealed that he wasn’t always comfortable with people watching his every move, particularly during his days at Duke.

Banchero said that while he loved his time there, he also felt like a “zoo animal” because of how often his privacy was violated on campus, whether it was other students constantly taking pictures and videos of him or strangers going to his dorm to introduce their families to him.

“Sometimes it’d feel like you was, like, a zoo animal or something, bro,” Banchero said on the Young Basketball Person Podcast. “They would like, oh God, in class, you would see them over there whispering about you. Like, staring at you.”

Banchero lasted just one season at Duke, where he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game and led the Blue Devils to the Final Four before they lost to arch rival North Carolina.

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero (5) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) defends during the second half of their game on Wednesday. AP

Paolo Banchero said he sometimes felt like a “zoo animal” at Duke. Getty Images

In his NBA debut, the 19-year old Rookie of the Year favorite didn’t disappoint, with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks against the Pistons, though Detroit won the game, 113-109.

Still, Banchero became the first No. 1 pick to notch more than 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in an NBA debut since LeBron James in 2003. With more performances like that, a lot more people will be watching his every move.