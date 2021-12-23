Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, other prospects Knicks need

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thurssday morning.

The NBA’s Draft Lottery drawing was an annual Knicks’ event until last season’s renaissance broke an eight-year playoff drought.

But Leon Rose’s Knicks have taken a step back from where many expected them to be.

As a result, if the season ended Thursday, the Knicks would qualify for the May 17th lottery drawing as the 10th seed, with a 13.9 percent chance of a top-4 pick. (And those odds may improve with Derrick Rose expected to miss at least eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery on Wednesday.)