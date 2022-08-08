Panthers starting QB spot is ‘Baker Mayfield’s job to lose’

A front-runner has supposedly emerged in the highly contested battle for the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback job.

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield have been duking it out during training camp as the duo vie to become Carolina’s QB1. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield currently has the upper hand.

“They’re splitting reps, some with the ones, some with the twos. Kind of making sure they take turns and both get equal opportunity,” Rapoport said of Darnold and Mayfield during “Good Morning Football” on Monday. “Though the reps have been about equal, it’s clear that this is Baker Mayfield’s job to lose in Carolina.”

Mayfield, whom the Browns traded to the Panthers last month for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick after Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson, has repeatedly turned heads throughout training camp with several “wow” and “flash” plays, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Though Darnold has been safer with the ball and produced more consistent numbers this offseason, it’s Mayfield who’s truly shined during practice.

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield have been duking it out through all of training camp as the duo vie for Carolina’s lead signal-caller role. Getty Images

For now, Mayfield and Darnold will continue to split time between the first and second string offenses, with Panthers coach Matt Rhule asserting there will not be a “major decision” made on the quarterback position until after Aug. 19, when Carolina takes on the New England Patriots in the second preseason game. The teams will additionally hold two joint practices in Foxborough, Massachusetts that weekend.

“I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week,” Rhule said shortly after Saturday’s scrimmage. “The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are.”

Darnold and Mayfield, two first-round draft picks in 2018, struggled to produce consistent numbers last season as they were both hampered by nagging injuries.

In his debut season for Carolina, Darnold threw for nine touchdowns against 13 interceptions and was sidelined for a month with a shoulder injury. As for Mayfield, he threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions after recording 26 scores the year before – a fall-off that was likely due to his own shoulder injury that persisted throughout the season.