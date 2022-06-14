Panthers showing ‘urgency’ to get Baker Mayfield trade done

The Baker Mayfield trade to the Panthers that failed to materialize during the 2022 NFL Draft may suddenly have legs again.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Panthers are showing “urgency” to get a Mayfield trade done with the Browns so the quarterback can get time with the team in minicamp.

While talks are ongoing, the sticking point remains the same as it was in April, according to the report: how much of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary for 2022 the Browns would retain.

The Browns are looking to get rid of Mayfield after trading for Deshaun Watson in March and giving him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Watson’s status for the 2022 NFL season remains uncertain as the league continues its investigation into sexual misconduct claims made against the former Texans quarterback, who is facing an increasing number of civil lawsuits.

Baker Mayfield trade talks are ongoing between the Browns and Panthers. Getty Images

Mayfield, who said he felt “disrespected” by the Browns after the Watson trade, has been excused from Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp.

At the moment, the Panthers’ No. 1 quarterback is Sam Darnold, the ex-Jet who struggled in his first year with Carolina. The team also drafted Matt Corral out of Ole Miss in the third round of this year’s draft.