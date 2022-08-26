Panthers’ Sam Darnold carted off with injury against Bills

Sam Darnold was carted off the field in the Panthers’ preseason game against the Bills Friday night with an ankle injury, according to the team.

He appeared to have his ankle left ankle rolled upon while sustaining a hit from Buffalo’s C.J. Brewer. Darnold immediately rolled over in pain. He tried to get up but was unable to.

Sam Darnold is carted off the field with an injury. AP

Josh Allen, who often trains with the former Jets quarterback in the offseason, came over to embrace him as he was carted away.

Darnold finished with five completions on 11 attempts for 49 yards before he exited. He also added a rushing touchdown.

The second-year Panther replaced Baker Mayfield in the second quarter. Mayfield, who arrived this offseason after his fallout with the Browns, was recently named the starter.