Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield after rocky start

Baker Mayfield’s time with the Carolina Panthers is coming to an end.

The 27-year-old quarterback is expected to be released from the team, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday, and “he’ll hit waives when it’s finalized later today.”

It’s been a rocky season for Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, who landed with the Panthers in July after a trade from the Browns.

The Panthers are cutting quarterback Baker Mayfield, seen here against the Ravens on Nov. 20, 2022. Getty Images

The Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield from the Browns just before training camp. Getty Images

Mayfield started the first five games for the woeful Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule in October after two-and-half-seasons at the helm. While he was out, he lost the starting job to P.J. Walker. Now, Sam Darnold has taken over as Panthers starter.

In seven games this season, Mayfield has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards and has thrown six touchdowns against six interceptions.