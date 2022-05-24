Panthers open to Cam Newton reunion under two conditions

The Panthers haven’t closed the door on the possibility of reuniting with free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Carolina is “open” to bringing back Newton under the conditions that he would not enter training camp as the starter, and would have to agree to a smaller salary, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers last November after Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury. He struggled, going 0-5 while finishing with 684 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, along with five rushing touchdowns.

Darnold remains on the roster with a guaranteed $18.9 million salary for 2022, according to Spotrac. The former Jets quarterback finished last season with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In March, Newton indicated that he was staying patient amid the NFL quarterback carousel, telling ESPN, “I have teams that are interested in signing me. I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

Cam Newton says he has plenty of suitors on the free agent market — the Panthers are among them. Getty Images

That same month, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the door is open for Newton to return to Carolina, where he spent the first nine years of his NFL career. The Panthers selected Newton with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

At the time, Fitterer said Newton “knows where we stand,” adding the 33-year-old quarterback “has got to like the role, the situation. It’s really just a fit for both of us.”

The Panthers are still in need of help at the quarterback position, despite taking Ole Miss product Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carolina finished last season 5-12 with the No. 29 scoring offense in the league.

Prior to rejoining the Panthers last season, Newton was a free agent for two months following his release by the Patriots at the end of training camp. He went 7-8 as a starter in 2020, his lone season in New England.