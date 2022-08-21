Panthers’ Matt Corral likely out for season from ‘significant’ foot injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral likely will be out for the season because of a “significant” foot injury, according to an ESPN report.

The neophyte damaged his left foot during the Panthers’ 20-10 loss to the Patriots in their second preseason game. Rhule called the Lisfranc ligament tear a “long-term injury.”

Matt Corral hasn’t seen many snaps since Mayfield and Darnold are in the midst of a battle to see who becomes Carolina’s starting signal caller. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Corral, who the Panthers picked up in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, went for 9-for-15 for 58 yards on Friday.

“I know Matt’s a battler. This year’s developmental,” Rhule said. “He’s just going to have to grind, both taking care of his foot and all the things he needs to do as a quarterback.”

Corral’s injury isn’t extremely detrimental to Carolina’s quarterback situation because was expected to play behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

Multiple sources told ESPN the starting job is Mayfield’s to lose. The former Heisman winner was traded from the Browns in July.