Panthers ask to interview Giants’ Mike Kafka after turnaround

The Carolina Panthers requested a head coach interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, according to reports.

Kafka, 35, fits the popular NFL profile of a young, offensive-minded coach that teams are looking to replicate after the success of the Rams’ Sean McVay, 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and others.

Kafka comes from the successful tree of the Chiefs’ Andy Reid. He was third-string quarterback under Reid with the Eagles and later joined Reid’s staff in Kansas City as an offensive quality control coach, working his way to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

First-year Giants head coach Brian Daboll hired Kafka to call plays despite the two never working together previously. A hallmark of an offense that overachieved based on talent was the ability to change identities and personnel groupings from week-to-week to capitalize on specific defensive weaknesses.

The Giants ranked No. 15 in points per game (21.5) – a big increase from scoring the fewest points in the league over the previous two seasons.

The Panthers also reportedly seek to interview former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey (another Daboll understudy), Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, former Colts head coach Frank Reich and their own interim head coach Steve Wilks.