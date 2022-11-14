Paige VanZant sends fans crazy with ‘pouring rain’ photo

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is heating up social media with her latest sultry photoshoot.

VanZant, 28, took to Instagram and Twitter over the weekend to share portraits of herself soaking wet while modeling a sheer bra top. The steamy snaps were taken by photographer Eric Coleman, who has photographed a lingerie-clad VanZant on other occasions.

Some people on social media were quick to call out VanZant for suffering a nip slip in the photos, according to The Sun.

VanZant shared the same photo on Twitter, writing, “Meet me in the pouring rain.”

Fans in the comments gushed over the fighter, with one person writing, “You are just absolutely gorgeous.”

That day, VanZant also shared a collage of photos with her husband, MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, with the caption, “Mine.”

The couple, who married in 2018, posed for PDA photos together while in a swimming pool.

VanZant is no stranger to sharing revealing photos and videos on social media.

With over three million followers on Instagram and over 500,000 on Twitter, VanZant has taken a professional approach to monetize her content. She joined the company Fan Time, a subscription-based service with a paywall, so she could own her platform and have personal control over the content, she told MMAFighting last June.

In September, VanZant joined OnlyFans — a subscription-based social media platform, where users can sell and/or purchase original content. She said fans “will get access to exclusive content, training videos and so much more” by subscribing to her OnlyFans.

Paige VanZant fights Britain Hart during the BKFC KnuckleMania event at RP Funding Center on Feb. 5, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. Getty Images

VanZant — who left the UFC in July 2020 after a loss to Amanda Ribas — signed a multi-million dollar deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship that August.

The fighter also signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling shortly after her appearance on “AEW Dynamite” in March. The AEW deal allows her to compete with BKFC.