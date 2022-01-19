Paige VanZant says she made a sex tape with her husband

MMA star Paige VanZant was candid about her apparent sex tape while doing a Q&A with fans on Instagram this week.

MMA fighter Paige VanZant Instagram/Paige VanZant

According to Awesemo.com, VanZant was asked by one of her three million followers if she would ever make a sex tape with her husband Austin Vanderford.

Paige VanZant revealed in a recent Instagram Q&A that she and husband Austin Vanderford made a sex tape. Instagram/Paige VanZant

“Would I? We definitely already have,” VanZant said. “Would I ever share it, sell it, promote it? Hmm, that’s a different story.”

VanZant and Vanderford, who is also a professional MMA fighter, tied the knot in September 2018.

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple gained notoriety on social media due in part to their nude photoshoots around the house.

Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant shared nude photoshoots from their house during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instagram/Paige VanZant

Recently, VanZant — who joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2020 — posted a sultry pool snap on Instagram that showed her modeling a purple bikini and body chain.

She included the link to her exclusive fan website, PaigeFanZant.com, with the caption, “Money can’t buy happiness……. But I love wearing diamonds when I’m sad.”

VanZant lost her first two Bare Knuckle fights to Britain Hart and former UFC rival Rachel Ostovich.

The 27-year-old made her All Elite Wrestling debut last year, appearing on AEW Dynamite with fighters from American Top Team.