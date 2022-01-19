Paige VanZant says she made a sex tape with her husband

MMA star Paige VanZant was candid about her apparent sex tape while doing a Q&A with fans on Instagram this week.
According to Awesemo.com, VanZant was asked by one of her three million followers if she would ever make a sex tape with her husband Austin Vanderford.
“Would I? We definitely already have,” VanZant said. “Would I ever share it, sell it, promote it? Hmm, that’s a different story.”
VanZant and Vanderford, who is also a professional MMA fighter, tied the knot in September 2018.
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple gained notoriety on social media due in part to their nude photoshoots around the house.
Recently, VanZant — who joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2020 — posted a sultry pool snap on Instagram that showed her modeling a purple bikini and body chain.
She included the link to her exclusive fan website, PaigeFanZant.com, with the caption, “Money can’t buy happiness……. But I love wearing diamonds when I’m sad.”
VanZant lost her first two Bare Knuckle fights to Britain Hart and former UFC rival Rachel Ostovich.
The 27-year-old made her All Elite Wrestling debut last year, appearing on AEW Dynamite with fighters from American Top Team.