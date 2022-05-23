Paige VanZant reveals powerful message behind new tattoo

Paige VanZant is opening up about the powerful message behind her new ink.

In a video posted Sunday on Instagram, the 28-year-old All Elite Wrestling star is seen getting the phrase, “Heart of a Warrior, Soul of a Lion,” tattooed near her knuckles by South Florida tattoo artist Zach Aaron. Once Aaron wrapped up, VanZant showed off the final product to her millions of followers before detailing the meaning behind her body art.

“‘Heart of a Warrior, Soul of a Lion.’ No one can ever deny how much heart I have in my fights. At times I’ll drop everything I have ever learned and fight with nothing but pride, which doesn’t always lead to the best outcome. This is a reminder to myself, I already have the heart and soul all I need to do is take care of the rest,” VanZant shared.

Paige VanZant recapped her recent tattoo journey on Instagram. Instagram/Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant got the phrase, “Heart of a Warrior, Soul of a Lion,” inked near her knuckles. Instagram/Paige VanZant

A former UFC fighter, VanZant joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August 2020 and dropped her first two outings against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich. She is slated to headline a fight in London this summer.

“One thing I can find peace in is that, for me, losing has never gotten easier – it just gets harder and harder,” VanZant told MMA Junkie earlier this year. “I know how much my heart is still in this and my mind. I just put a lot of pressure on myself. It’s the same thing that I’ll be doing in this next fight. I’m going to go out there and do everything I can to get the victory.”

VanZant has been sharing recent videos of her training sessions on Instagram, not to mention sultry snaps from her exclusive content site, PaigeFanZant.com.

In a post from Saturday, VanZant — who is married to fellow fighter Austin Vanderford — is seen modeling a white bikini top, captioning the shot, “CHAOTIC GOOD.”